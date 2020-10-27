Tracking a Spooky Cool Halloween

Keeping a close eye on Zeta, which will combine with another weather maker to create a soggy Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Cooler temperatures and some long needed sunshine arrives this weekend. Expect a mostly sunny sky, on Halloween, as highs warm to the middle 50s. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT– Mostly cloudy, with sprinkles, as lows cool to the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers, as highs warm to the middle 60s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com