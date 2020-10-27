Stanford Police lose long-time tracking bloodhound

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Meshak, a veteran police dog, has passed away unexpectedly.
The Stanford Police Department announced the loss of the five-year veteran of its force.
Officer Chase Marcum and Meshak have been partners for five years. Meshak was red and black bloodhound brought to Kentucky from Louisiana and was assigned to Marcum as a tracking dog.
Marcum found Meshak dead at their home.
Meshak started his career as a full-time working k9 at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and later lived the semi retired life and was used as needed when he became a member of the Stanford Police Department.
“Meshak was loved by everyone that knew him, as he was a gentle giant who never met a stranger and shared his iconic bloodhound slobber with anyway willing to pet and play,” the department said in announcing his loss.
Meshak was obtained through a grant through the Allie Foundation which donates bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies to aid in the finding of missing and lost people.