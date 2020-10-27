Nine receive Hough Scholarships at Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Morehead State University Foundation has announced the recipients of the Bertha Ross Hough Scholarship, a fund to benefit Morehead State University students.

In its inaugural year, the Hough Scholarship is providing awards to nine recipients.

This annual scholarship is in partnership with the St. Claire HealthCare Foundation and awarded through the MSU Foundation.

The fund provides awards to students who have been accepted into a nursing program at MSU and who reside in Bath, Carter, Elliott, Menifee, Morgan or Rowan County. The scholarship’s namesake, Bertha Ross Hough, passed away in 2013 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The family created this scholarship to support future nurses and honor the nurses who cared for Hough with kindness and compassion.

“It’s gratifying to know that the Bertha Hough Fund will again benefit students from Rowan and surrounding counties pursuing education in the healthcare field,” said Hough’s daughter Bobbie Hough Caudill.

This year’s recipients are: