Markey Cancer Center provides Thanksgiving for patients, donations sought

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On November 26, the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation will provide Thanksgiving meals to inpatients and their families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Markey Cancer Foundation has provided this annual tradition to patients for the past five years; every year reaching out to generous people within the community offering them the opportunity to be a part of this special meal.

“We all know that being hospitalized over the holidays is difficult not only for patients but also for their families. Which is why we are so proud to provide this wonderful Thanksgiving meal for our patients and those who cherish and support them. We are thankful for all the generous donors who help make this possible,” says Michael Delzotti, CFRE, FHAP, President and CEO of the Markey Cancer Foundation.

With just a sixteen-dollar gift to the Markey Cancer Foundation, friends, family, and neighbors can provide one Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to patients and their families at Markey, with the goal of bringing a bit of normalcy and comfort to those spending their holiday receiving in-patient treatment.

“To say being in the hospital is difficult on patients and their families is an understatement. When our Markey patients have to be in the hospital during the holidays it is especially hard. For the staff, patients and families that are here during the holidays, the Thanksgiving meal provided by the Markey Cancer Foundation is a chance to bond with many who are going through a similar experience. It is a chance to be thankful for all you do have and share a meal with someone who may have been a stranger in the next room when you woke up Thanksgiving morning but is now a friend,” says Sarah Price, BSN, RN, OCN, Markey Cancer Center Nurse.

Members of the community not only have the opportunity to treat a Markey patient and their family to a Thanksgiving meal this holiday, but also to submit uplifting and kind messages to patients, which will be displayed on a banner on the in-patient floor.

To make a gift of a Thanksgiving meal and leave a note of encouragement to Markey Cancer Center patients visit UKMarkey.org. Notes of encouragement can also be sent to HelpBeatCancer@uky.edu by November 11.