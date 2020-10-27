Lee County hopes to get in on AppHarvest growth

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – AppHarvest, the Kentucky-based start-up company has attracted national attention in the last week with three major announcements — the start of actually operations at a 60-acre greenhouse in Rowan County growing tomatoes and groundbreakings on additional facilities in Madison County.

But the company isn’t done, looking for additional property for more facilities.

Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, said as much Tuesday during a press conference outlining a series of state grants: “There’s more to come,” he said of AppHarvest, which will produce dozens of jobs at each of the facilities.

And Lee County wants to be part of it.

“Anyone have any land that you might be interested in selling to AppHarvest, the people who built the 60 acre greenhouse in Morehead.” the Lee County government posted on social media.

“AppHarvest is on the hunt for new properties to secure. They had a ribbon cutting at their Morehead location last week, announced a new facility in Madison County, and will be announcing a third location this morning. They have a plan to put five new properties under contract by the end of the year,” the county said, referring to the company’s speedy plans.

AppHarvest is looking for property, publicly or privately owned, covering at least 10 acres for leafy vegetables and 35 acres for tomatoes. It must be relatively flat with a preferred east-west orientation to track the sun. Road and utility access is preferable, according to a list of needs on the Lee County site.