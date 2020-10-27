KSP: Speeds reach 130 mph during multi-county chase

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath slammed her Republican opponent, Mitch McConnell who was absent from a Monday forum broadcast on statewide TV while pushing through Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation.
A Perry County Grand Jury will decide if David Hampton should be indicted on criminal charges in connection to the shooting of two of his children, according to the judge who presided over the case in district court.
BENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A multi-county chase where speeds reached 130 mph, ended with the arrest of a Tennessee man who had an active warrant out of Paducah, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say a Trooper on regular patrol on I-69 near Benton just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday tried to pull over a speeder.
KSP says the driver refused to pull over and sped south on I-69 into Graves County, where he eventually pulled over and was arrested without incident.
State Police say 40-year old Xsavier Cleary, of Gallatin, Tennessee, was wanted in Paducah. In connection with the police chase, Cleary was charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree; Fleeing and Evading Police 2nd Degree and Speeding.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
