UPDATE: Missing Montgomery Co. woman found safe

update AT 4 P.M….DIANE CLEMONS HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE.

ORIGINAL STORY

Montgomery County, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Montgomery County woman who officials say suffers from dementia and needs insulin.

Montgomery County Emergency Management says 87-year-old Diane Clemons was last seen on Monday at around 7 p.m. in the Woodland subdivision in Mt. Sterling.

Clemons is 5’0″ tall, 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a red, white and blue shirt, gray sweatpants and tan shoes.

Emergency management officials say she is in a red Toyota Corolla with Kentucky license plate 727-MSA.

Anyone who sees Clemons or her car is asked to call (859) 498-8720.