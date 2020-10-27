$24,000 in cash, 2 pounds of meth, weapons seized

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted Wolfe County felon already facing charges after agents

seize drugs and thousands of dollars in cash faces more charges after deputies say they catch him in the act a second time.

Monday, Wolfe County Sheriff’s deputies Lykins, Lawson, Clifford and Linkous went to the residence of James ‘Red’ Ratliff on Ky 15 North to serve a warrant of arrest regarding traffic stop on August 10 2020 were Ratliff was in possession of approximately

two pounds of meth and $24,000.00 in cash.

When deputies got to his home Monday, Clifford and Linkous went to rear of mobile home and Lykins and Lawson. They found Ratliff inside a screened in back porch operating a machine with a gun in his front pocket, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested without incident.

Deputies obtained a search warrants for Ratliff’s truck and mobile home and seized two rifles, two pistols, eight bags containing 86 grams of marijuana, a green bank bag with four bags containing 114 grams of meth, syringes, pills, and digital scales. Field test was performed on crystal substance and did confirm to be crystal methamphetamine.

Ratliff is charged with first-degree meth trafficking, marijuana trafficking, three counts of felon in possession of a handgun, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and drug possession.

In the Aug. 10 incident, Lawson saw a car westbound on the Mountain Parkway with an expired license plate. After a traffic stop, Lawson saw a handgun on the truck’s floorboard and found the driver, identified as Ratliff, had an active warrant for his arrest.

During a search of the truck, officers found two pounds of methamphetamine in separate baggies along with $23,141.00 in cash and several clear plastic baggies as well as the handgun.