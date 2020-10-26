Unique Maker’s Mark bottle boosts Disabled Jockeys Fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – With the Nov. 6-7 return of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships to Keeneland Race Course, a unique commemorative item available to race fans and bourbon lovers alike will also be a great way to benefit a worthy cause.

Maker’s Mark®, the official bourbon of the Breeders’ Cup, has partnered with Keeneland for the second time in 2020 to create a uniquely designed, limited-edition bottle with proceeds supporting the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

- Advertisement -

This distinctive collectible is a stunning all-white Maker’s Mark bottle featuring the Breeders’ Cup 2020 logo, a green wax Keeneland medallion, and a green and gold Keeneland strip stamp over purple wax sealing the bottle in the bourbon’s trademark style.

The bottles will go on sale in limited quantities at select local retailers around Kentucky on Friday, October 30.

“On behalf of the men and women that the PDJF serves, we are grateful for the support of Keeneland and Maker’s Mark for making the PDJF the charity beneficiary of the sales of these bottles commemorating the Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said PDJF President Nancy LaSala.

“Keeneland served the very first cases of Maker’s Mark ever sold,” said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and Managing Director of Maker’s Mark, whose grandparents founded the brand. “With that in mind, we wanted to commemorate the return of the Breeders’ Cup to Keeneland and felt that supporting the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund was the perfect way to celebrate our long partnership.”

Maker’s Mark and Keeneland released a different commemorative bottle earlier this summer before Keeneland’s Summer Meet in July, which featured the running of the Maker’s Mark Mile, a Grade 1 turf race. That bottle sold out quickly with those proceeds also benefiting PDJF.

“This gorgeous Maker’s Mark bottle is a wonderful way for our fans to celebrate the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland and to benefit the important work of the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund,” said Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason. “We especially thank our partner, Maker’s Mark, for their decades-long support of Keeneland and Thoroughbred racing.”