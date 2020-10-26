UK HealthCare says it’s prepared to handle Covid-19 surge

Lexington, KY. (WTVQ) – UK HealthCare says it is ready if there is a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients this winter.

UK HealthCare says it has already seen an increase in the past two weeks in the number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital.

Colleen Swartz, Vice President of Operations for UK Healthcare, says the hospital was seeing 25 to 30 Covid-19 patients but that has increased to 45 to 50 patients.

Dr. Mark Newman says the hospital is not at capacity.

“We’ve not really surged, if you will, to any of our bed capacity. We’re just running on routine capacity,” says Newman.

He and Swartz say UK HealthCare has built-in surge capacity at Albert B. Chandler Hospital, which can accommodate an additional 300 patients.

They also say the hospital is prepared to deal with dual viruses this winter. Patients who come into the hospital will be tested for COVID-19 and the flu with the same swab to help determine which course of treatment they will need.

While UK Healthcare is prepared for a surge, Swartz hopes the won’t need to put that plan in action. She says much of that will depend on people taking the right steps to try and stop the spread of the virus so the hospital has the capacity to treat its patients.

“If every person takes a more active responsibility in their own mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and that expectation of others we can continue to flatten the curve down like we did before. And that was really very successful I think in the past,” says Swartz.