Perry Justice Center closed after officer tests positive for COVID

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Perry County Judicial Center is shutting down after a court officer tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a note, the Kentucky River District Health Department said people who were in the Judicial Center Oct. 21-23. they could have been exposed.

- Advertisement -

People should monitor for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste or smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset. If any of these symptoms develop, consult a medical provider and get tested for COVID-19.

“The justice center will be closed until Nov. 6 for in-person appearances and services out of an abundance of caution for our community. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

“If you have a court appearance and need instructions to join your hearing via video conference, please call our office at 606 439-4523 and press 3. You can also call the Perry County Circuit Clerk,s office at 606-435-6000,” the department continued.