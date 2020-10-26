Over 10% of registered Fayette County voters have voted early in-person

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Secretary of State Micheal Adams, 11% of registered voters have voted early in-person and in Jefferson County it’s 14%.

The process has changed because of the pandemic and plans vary by county. There are some in-person polling sites leading up to Election Day on October 31.

In-person locations for Fayette County are as follows:

Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.

Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road

Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way

Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road)

BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

Garrett Morgan Elementary, 1150 Passage Mound Way

Hours for these locations are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For other counties, click HERE.

While voters can no longer request an absentee ballot, they can still be dropped off in an election drop box or sent in the mail.

Voters will need a valid form of ID at the polls, in accordance with SB 2 passed earlier this year.

A valid ID can be:

Driver’s license

Military ID

Student ID from a college/university

Government-issued ID

Information about acceptable forms of ID, and what voters can do if they don’t have one can be found HERE.

Early voting lasts through November 2. Election Day voting hours are different.