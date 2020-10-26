UPDATE: Case of father accused of shooting two of his children sent to grand jury

Update: Monday, October 26, 2020:

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The high-profile case of a father accused of shooting two of his children, killing one, has been waived to a Perry County Grand Jury, according to the judge presiding over the case in district court.

The preliminary hearing for David Hampton was scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, but the judge says both sides in the case agreed in writing on Monday to send the case directly to the grand jury, leading to the cancellation of the preliminary hearing.

Hampton is accused of shooting and killing his two-year old daughter and wounding his 12-year old boy, who survived after being airlifted to a hospital in Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say the shootings happened inside the family’s home on Montgomery Creek Road in Vicco on October 14, 2020.

KSP says the mother and another child were in the home at the time of the shootings, but they were not harmed.

The mother, who is a teacher in the Perry County school system, managed to get all three children out of the the house and took them next door at her parents’ house, where they were evacuated by KSP to Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare by ambulance. The toddler died at the hospital, according to State Police.

It’s now up to a Perry County Grand Jury to determine if David Hampton should be indicted on criminal charges in the case.

Update: Friday, October 16, 2020:

VICCO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay the funeral costs of a two-year old girl who Kentucky State Police say was shot and killed by her father earlier this week.

Original story below from Wednesday, October 14, 2020:

VICCO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A father is accused of shooting two of his children, one died, the other was airlifted to a hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the family’s home on Montgomery Creek Road in Vicco in Perry County.

KSP says 36-year old David Hampton, of Vicco, shot two of his children. Investigators told the Lexington Herald-Leader they believe the shootings were premeditated.

According to the newspaper report, the mother and another child were in the home at the time of the shootings, but were not harmed.

State Police say the mother was able to get all three children out of the home to her parents’ house next door where the injured children were evacuated by Troopers and rushed to Hazard ARH, where one of the children died. The newspaper reports the child was only two-years old.

The other child who was shot was airlifted to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee and was last listed in stable condition, according to KSP. The Hazard Herald reports the child is 12-years old and was shot in the neck.

Hampton was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence, attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to KSP.

He was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard.

KSP Detective Josh Huff is leading the investigation.