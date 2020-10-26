Berea home to ‘hottest’ Halloween event

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea, Ky., will be the scene of one of the ;hottest’ and most unique Halloween events anywhere.

The city is hosting the Halloween Balloon Glow 2020 from 7-9 p.m. October 31.

In addition to seeing 15 hot air balloons, the event will include four four candy stops for the kiddos at Berea Community, Berea Church of God, Madison Southern/Foley Middle Schools and Berea Baptist Church.

Bring the young and young at heart for the event.

Set up to be drive-thru style, the balloons will be placed at Berea High School, Berea Church of God, Madison Southern/Foley Middle, U.S. Highway 25/Blue Ridge Dorm, Fairchild Dorm, and Berea Baptist Church.