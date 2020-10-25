Woman charged after domestic dispute turns deadly

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old East Bernstadt woman is charged with

murder after an early Sunday morning domestic dispute turns deadly.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Logan Brooke Baldwin, of 2792 Highway 30 in East Bernstadt, was picked up on Moore Road in Jackson County by Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Hayes after she’d fled there following the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Don Roy Collett, of East Bernstadt.

She was returned to Laurel County at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting occurred at her address about three miles north of London at about 3:30 Sunday morning. Laurel County deputies Hobie Daugherty and Tommy Houston responded to a call there and found the shooting scene which “was apparently the result of a domestic argument there between boyfriend and girlfriend,” the sheriff said.

Baldwin had fled the scene to Jackson County, but Laurel deputies developed information where she may have gone.

Jackson County deputies recovered a 9 mm pistol from her car, Root said.

Collett was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. He’d been shot at least once, Root said.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were lead investigator Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Lt. Chris Edwards, and Deputy James Fox. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling, and Laurel County Constables Office.