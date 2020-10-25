Traffic stop leads to search, drug arrests

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop in Morgan County leads to a search warrant and drug arrest in Rowan County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 33-year-old Christine Hall, of Morehead, was busted for meth trafficking following a traffic stop in Morgan County where troopers allegedly found the highly addictive illegal drug in her car.

She is being held on $25,000 cash bond, according to Rowan County Jail records.

As a result of that arrest, troopers obtained a warrant and searched the home of 68-year-

old Cecil Ousley in Rowan County.

Troopers say they seized 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 32 grams

of marijuana, numerous pills, a handgun, drug trafficking paraphernalia, a Pontiac GTO and a large amount of cash.

He is being held on $10,000 cash bond, according to jail records.