Soggy weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, on Monday, with a few showers, as highs warm to the upper 50s. The best chance for rain arrives on Thursday. I’m tracking sunshine and cooler temperatures for next weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT– Mostly cloudy as lows cool to the middle 40s.

MONDAY – Mostly cloudy, with a few showers, as highs warm to the upper 50s.

