Soggy weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, on Monday, with a few showers, as highs warm to the upper 50s. The best chance for rain arrives on Thursday. I’m tracking sunshine and cooler temperatures for next weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT– Mostly cloudy as lows cool to the middle 40s.
MONDAY – Mostly cloudy, with a few showers, as highs warm to the upper 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
