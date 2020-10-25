Sayre Christian Village sees first COVID-19 outbreak, first death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sayre Christian Village says it has 67 active COVID-19 cases at its nursing home location as of Sunday.
Saturday, the facility says “this week has been a test of our strength and of our faith, our unity as a team is stronger than ever.”
Sunday, 67 people tested positive, 48 residents and 19 staff.
Of the 62 positives reported Saturday, 44 are residents and 18 are staff members.
Sayre says there is a COVID unit to help stop the virus from spreading further.
The facility is also using negative pressure machines to increase air filtration.
Earlier this week, Sayre had its first COVID-19 related death.