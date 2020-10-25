Record day, record week, COVID surge worsening: Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week.

That was 21.6 percent higher than the previous highest week Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases.

Sunday also marked the highest number of new cases ever reported on that day, with 1,462 cases, pushing the state’s total to 96,942.

“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel lets all do these simple things to protect each other.”

The Governor said he will be talking Monday about new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents. The Governor plans to hold 4 p.m. briefings Monday through Thursday this week to update Kentuckians on COVID-19 and necessary next steps.

He also reported three more deaths, raising the state’s total to 1,407. Those reported lost include an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County, and an 83-year-old man from Spencer County.

Across the state, 841 people are in the hospital suffering coronavirus-related symptoms, 231 are in ICU and 106 are on ventilators.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.