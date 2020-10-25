MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Town plans ‘safe’ adult trick or treat, art decorates downtown

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the fifth year in a row, Lawrenceburg’s downtown merchants will be hosting their annual Adult Trick or Treat event on Main Street.

This year, the city will shut down South Main Street on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-9 p.m. for

the annual festivities, intended for adults to have a chance to dress up in costume, have a night out and visit downtown’s shops and restaurants.

“This merchant-driven event has grown in popularity each year, attracting people last year from Frankfort, Versailles, Georgetown and Lexington,” said Kendall Clinton, executive director of the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism

Commission. “It allows adults to have some Halloween-themed fun and also allows our merchants to show off what they have to offer.”

Bourbon Beats Mobile DJ will be there throughout the night with music to set the mood, including the soundtrack for the Dancing Witches, who’ve been a popular attraction during prior years.

Also back for the second year in a row is the Halloween pet costume contest, being

organized by the Anderson County Humane Society and Sweet Doodle Co.

There will also be an adults-only costume contest, so be creative. Judges will be set up at

the tourism tent in the middle of Main Street. Stop by there before 8 p.m. to take part. Winners will be announced shortly after 8 p.m.

In addition to what’s happening in the street, most downtown businesses will be having their own special activities and drinks inside, so stop in and see what they are all doing.

Rising Sons Winery will be set up to sell their popular wine slushies and West Sixth Brewing

is coming over from Lexington to offer craft beer.

While downtown, visitors can walk around and look at the Halloween scenes painted on the windows of 23 businesses, along with the lighted display at Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular on the courthouse steps.

And if the costumes aren’t spooky enough, join in the Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk at 8 p.m. that night and hear Jeff Waldridge’s first-hand

accounts of paranormal investigations he has conducted at locations throughout downtown.

Tickets for the ghost walk are $10 and can be reserved in advance by calling 502-510-8777.

And even before Friday night, drive through downtown and see the talented efforts of dozens of students who have painted on the windows of local businesses.

It’s all in good fun, though. They were participating in Lawrenceburg’s first Halloween/fall

window painting event.

Throughout downtown, businesses made numerous windows available for students to paint their own designs, from pumpkins and scarecrows to ghosts and werewolves. Middle and high school students from Anderson County painted 13 windows and the Christian Academy of Lawrenceburg students painted the other 10.

“Downtown Lawrenceburg always has a festive feel during the fall because of decorating

done by our local merchants,” said Clinton. “The Anderson County Fiscal Court also started the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the courthouse in 2019 and will be hosting that again this year. We thought the window painting would complement those efforts and give downtown a great fall and Halloween atmosphere.”

The Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission launched the painting project and

received help in the inaugural year with finding students to paint by working with art teachers at Anderson County’s middle and high school, as well as Christian Academy of Lawrenceburg.

Supplies for the painting were paid for through donations from the businesses where the painting will be done, as well as a generous donation from the Anderson County Arts Council.

Ace Hardware in Lawrenceburg also donated brushes for the young painters to use.

Once the painting was all done, winners from the middle school and high school categories were chosen by members of the Arts Council. All of their artwork will remain in place through Halloween for residents and visitors to stroll around downtown and enjoy.

Pumpkins carved for the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular are in place now and lit up each night through Halloween.

Those art winners included:

— 1st place middle school – Ireland Tatum

— 2nd place middle school – Evan Durham Garrison Glasscock

— 1st place high school – Tyran Gaunce and Kaelyn Gaunce

— 2nd place high school – Lakrissa Milton and Finch Harris