Indiana house goes all out with Halloween decorations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) — John Fogel has been decorating his house for Halloween every year for about 15 years.

You can't miss it driving down State St. in New Albany.

Each year he adds something new to his décor.

He says he starts getting it ready in the middle of September, and people come from all over the area to see it.

“I do it every year, it’s just something I love it,” said Fogel. “It kind of makes me feel good.”