Former teacher, coach indicted on federal child porn charge

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. WTVQ) – A 47-year-old former teacher who already has been arrested on a variety of state charges related to the alleged relationship has now been indicted on a federal child pornography charge.

In an indictment returned Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky, Charles Evans Hall Jr. who taught and coached in the Letcher County School system, was indicted on one county of enticing a child to produce child pornography. If convicted, he faces between 15 and 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The indictment alleges the incidents involving a girl who was 14 at the time occurred between January 2018 and Nov. 20, 2018. Hall was arrested on Nov. 30, 2018 and has been in the Lecther County Jail since then.

According to federal court records, he has not yet made an initial court appearance on the new indictment.

The case has traveled a long road.

He initially was investigated for involvement with a girl when he taught at Letcher County Middle School. But following an investigation, the school district and police said the accusations were unsubstantiated, according to the Mountain Eagle newspaper.

But an investigation by the Kentucky State Police resulted in the Nov. 30, 2018 arrest. At that time, he was charged with rape, sodomy and child sex abuse. Later, on June 15, 2019, he also was charged with bribing a witness and witness tampering, according to Letcher County Jail records.