Soggy Weather Continues, Here’s When We’re Expecting Some Sunshine

Soggy weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, on Sunday, with showers, as highs warm to the middle 50s. The best chance for rain arrives on Thursday. I’m tracking sunshine and cooler temperatures for next weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT– Mostly cloudy, with showers, as lows cool to the lower 40s.

SUNDAY – Mostly cloudy, with showers, as highs warm to the middle 50s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com