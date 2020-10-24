Soggy Weather Continues, Here’s When We’re Expecting Some Sunshine

Soggy weather continues across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, on Sunday, with showers, as highs warm to the middle 50s. The best chance for rain arrives on Thursday. I’m tracking sunshine and cooler temperatures for next weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT– Mostly cloudy, with showers, as lows cool to the lower 40s.
SUNDAY – Mostly cloudy, with showers, as highs warm to the middle 50s.
