Spina Bifida walk held in-person for Clark County 3-year-old

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first Walk N Roll for Spina Bifida was held in-person Saturday.

The organizers are parents to 3-year-old Lincoln who has Spina Bifida. It affects his ability to walk and talk as well as makes him susceptible to seizures.

According to The Winchester Sun, The Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky normally hosts walks, it has moved to a virtual event this year.

Lincoln’s parents say they wanted to host the in-person walk at Campbell Junior High School to raise awareness and allow others to show their support.