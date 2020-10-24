Sayre Christian Village sees first COVID-19 outbreak, first death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sayre Christian Village says it has 62 active COVID-19 cases at its assisted living facility.
Saturday, the facility says “this week has been a test of our strength and of our faith, our unity as a team is stronger than ever.”
Of the 62 positives, 44 are residents and 18 are staff members.
Sayre says there is a COVID unit to help stop the virus from spreading further.
The facility is also using negative pressure machines to increase air filtration.
Earlier this week, Sayre had its first COVID-19 related death.