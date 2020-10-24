Lexington YMCA hosts “Trunk or Treat”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Spooky season is looking a little different this year but it’s not stopping some from trick or treating or “trunk or treating” rather at the Whitaker Family YMCA in Lexington.
The YMCA usually hosts a fall festival inside but says something outdoors was needed to keep everyone safe and distanced.
So there came “trunk or treat” where cars are lined up with trunks open, and volunteers give out candy.
Masks were worn by all and cars were socially distanced. Groups of trick or treaters came in staggered time frames to keep the groups small.
They had almost four hundred people sign up.
“This is very fun there’s a lot of good trunk or treats,” says trick or treater Xinder Kloiber. “My favorite one has to be the Candyland one because it’s just perfectly put out.”
“This is a really fun thing and I really like being here,” says trick or treater Lexi Kloiber.
There was also a pumpkin decorating, trunk decoration, and costume contests with prizes.
The Y says it’s doing what it can to be there for families in the community this time.