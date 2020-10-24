Beshear: Saturday’s COVID report is ‘frightening’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday he is excited to be out of quarantine, but today’s COVID-19 report is, “in a word, frightening.”

Saturday’s numbers mark Kentucky’s highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County was added.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Beshear said, referring to Friday “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

As of 3 p.m. Oct. 24, Beshear reported 1,738 new cases in the state with a positivity rate at 5,63 percent, the highest in more than two months. The state has had 95,480 cases, rapidly approaching the grim 100,000 mark.

Beshear reported eight more deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,404.

Th state has 840 people in the hospital, 208 in ICU and 107 on a ventilator.

The deaths include a 69-year-old woman from Lee County; a 70-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 71-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 89-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 86-year-old man from Greenup County; an 89-year-old man from Henderson County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 79-year-old man from Harlan.

“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing. As October comes to a close, please be kind to each other and remember that we help each other, and ourselves, when we focus on defeating the virus rather than arguing with each other.”

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.