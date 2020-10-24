Annual charity ride raises money for veterans in need

By
Christy Bollinger
-
0
1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than 20 motorcycles rode together through central and northern Kentucky Saturday.

It was the third annual Veterans Charity Ride put on by the Rolling Thunder Chapter 5, a non-profit in Lexington supporting veterans.

- Advertisement -

Bikers traveled 186 miles of back roads with stops along the way for breaks to get their cards punched for the poker run, and lunch in Indiana.

Poker run prizes were given away at the end and there was a raffle with prizes.

Event organizer Jody Davis says the ride for him is personal.

“I tarted this three years ago as a remembrance ceremony for my dad,” says Davis. “He was a Vietnam vet and passed so we do this just as a remembrance of him and his dream was to always take care of vets and this is my way to give back and take care of other vets.”

All proceeds go to veterans in need. The goal for the event is $7,500.

If you’d like to donate to the event, click here.

Previous articleDozens march downtown Nicholasville for ‘Back the Blue’ walk
mm
Christy Bollinger
http://wtvq.com
Christy Bollinger joined the ABC 36 news team as a reporter in March 2018. Christy comes from a little western Kentucky town called Cadiz. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in May 2017 with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Criminology. Christy is thrilled to be working at her dream job in her home state. She is passionate about storytelling and you can see her weekdays on ABC 36 News at 5 and 6 p.m. She's covered everything from visits from the sitting president and vice president, to high-profile murder cases. When not chasing stories, Christy loves nothing more than being at the beach and says life is just better with sand between your toes and waves crashing at your feet. She is also a big animal lover. She's a fur momma and her mini-Australian Shepherd, Milly, standard Australian Shepherd, Bennie, and her Maine Coon, Cheeto, are the loves of her life. Christy encourages you to send her any story ideas you may have. Find her on Facebook at Christy Bollinger ABC 36, tweet her @ChristyB_news, or email her at CBollinger@wtvq.com.