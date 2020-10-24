Annual charity ride raises money for veterans in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than 20 motorcycles rode together through central and northern Kentucky Saturday.
It was the third annual Veterans Charity Ride put on by the Rolling Thunder Chapter 5, a non-profit in Lexington supporting veterans.
- Advertisement -
Bikers traveled 186 miles of back roads with stops along the way for breaks to get their cards punched for the poker run, and lunch in Indiana.
Poker run prizes were given away at the end and there was a raffle with prizes.
Event organizer Jody Davis says the ride for him is personal.
“I tarted this three years ago as a remembrance ceremony for my dad,” says Davis. “He was a Vietnam vet and passed so we do this just as a remembrance of him and his dream was to always take care of vets and this is my way to give back and take care of other vets.”
All proceeds go to veterans in need. The goal for the event is $7,500.