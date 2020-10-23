Wreck-filled afternoon in Lexington

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
1
Bold Bidder Drive/Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The always busy Friday afternoon commute in Lexington was slowed early and often with numerous wrecks, some at busy intersections that brought traffic to a standstill, according to police.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision at Man O’ War Boulevard and Pleasant Ridge Drive in the Hamburg-area.  Police say no one was seriously hurt, but it snarled traffic for more than an hour.

Just before 3:00 p.m., there was another collision at Nicholasville Road at Canary Road, according to police.  The busy intersection leads into the South Park Shopping Center and is only a block from Fayette Mall.  The crash backed-up traffic on one of Lexington’s busiest roads.

Police say there was also a rollover crash in a neighborhood around 3:30 p.m., where a driver reportedly looked down for a moment and crashed into a parked car on Bold Bidder, off of Man O’ War.  The driver’s car flipped and landed on its roof.

Man O’ War at Pleasant Ridge Drive
Nicholasville Road at Canary Road
