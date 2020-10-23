Woman missing since getting out of jail a month ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since getting out of jail in Louisville on September 24, 2020.
Deputies say 38-year old Susan Larson is usually in contact with family through Facebook, but no one has seen or heard from her since she was released from the detention center.
She is 5’7″ with brown hair, blue eyes and she has a tattoo of a lizard on her lower back and a large rose tattoo on her left arm, according to deputies.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to message the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page or Text-A-Tip to 502-320-3306. You can remain anonymous.