Stolen bikes recovered, man charged in shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old Corbin man is charged with wanton endangerment in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Christopher West, of Appaloosa Trail in Corbin, was arrested after deputies responded to a fight call with shots fired. Deputies learned a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight between two people. Deputies learned shots allegedly had been fired from a rifle and deputies located the rifle in a home there, Root said.

Deputies noted that the incident had occurred in a crowded neighborhood where adults and children were outside at the time.

West was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. Also this subject was charged on a Knox County District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court, Root said.

In an unrelated case, seputies some expensive custom-made bikes while trying to chase down a suspect.

Laurel deputies Sgt. Brett Reeves, Allen Turner, Brent France, Dustin Saylor, and Detective Robert Reed attempted to locate a suspect who fled on foot leaving a bicycle behind after seeing deputies at a business parking lot off U.S. 25 about eight miles south of London.

The bicycles that were stolen were custom-built sport bikes and are very expensive.

The investigation is continuing, Root said.