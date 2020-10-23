More than 1,400 new COVID cases, 16 deaths; Wear masks, Beshear urges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said Kentuckians must wear masks to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as cases rise across Kentucky and the rest of the United States.

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

The Governor will finish his two-week quarantine Saturday morning. The First Family has recently tested negative for the virus four times.

The governor reported 1,457 new cases Friday, one of the highest days yet. The state has had 93,748 since the first case March 6.

He also reported 16 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,396.

The positivity rate climbed again, reaching 5.34 percent.

In addition, 819 people are hospitalized, 205 are in ICU and 97 are on ventilators.

The deaths include a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.