REMINDER: Household hazardous waste day is Oct. 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Start saving things up now or cleaning out the garage, closets and cabinets. Saturday is the day

The City of Lexington will host free household hazardous waste event Oct. 24.

Those participating in the events are asked to have acceptable materials loaded in a vehicle’s trunk, contained in boxes or bags that won’t be returned. Residents will be asked to pop the trunk so those staffing the event can unload materials.

Those dropping off materials will remain in their vehicle at all times with the windows rolled up.

“These events serve thousands of people each spring and fall. We know that the canceled spring collections has led to a backlog of material that people are anxious to properly dispose,” says Tracey Thurman, director of the Division of Waste Management. “Participants properly preparing materials by placing them in their trunks will help us efficiently serve everyone.”

Household Hazardous Waste

The Household Hazardous Waste event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.

Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. These materials include common household items such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides. Improper disposal can pollute air, water or soil and pose a threat to human health.

Participants will be asked to complete a survey. This year, however, the survey will be digital; no paper copies will be distributed or collected. People are encouraged to complete the survey in advance, though there will be opportunities to complete it on-site as well.

Electronic waste will not be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. However, the Electronic Recycling Center, 1306 Versailles Road, will be open for its regular Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon.

Complete the participation survey, and learn more about acceptable items at www.LexingtonKY.gov/HHWevent.