Estill County deems first week of in-person classes a success

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the ‘red’ zone for the coronavirus incidence rate not that long ago, Estill County Schools completed their first week of in-person classes Friday.

And while a staff member has tested positive and some students are in quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus in the community, school leaders are pleased with this week’s progress.

- Advertisement -

“Seeing our students for the first time in seven months was exciting for us, and I believe our students were excited to get back to school. Our students, parents, staff and community deserve a great big pat on the back for a job well done,” Superintendent Jeff Saylor said on social media.

“We will continue to follow ‘Healthy at School’ guidelines and do everything in our power to ensure the safest environment possible for students and staff. We have learned some valuable lessons over the past several weeks and this will help us protect our students and staff as we continue in-person classes,” Saylor added.

“This week we are reporting several students that are in self-quarantine for issues outside of school and one staff member at West Irvine Elementary who has tested positive for the virus. The Health Department is currently completing contact tracing and the school will contact parents and staff members this afternoon,” Saylor said Friday.

“Due to a decline in the number of COVID cases in our community, we were able to resume in-person classes. However, we must continue to be vigilant. Now, more than ever, it is important that our community continues to follow all CDC Guidance including wearing face coverings,” he concluded.

Saylor encouraged parents to contact him or Erika Adams, District Health Coordinator, or Teresa Dawes, Public Relations with questions.

He also noted the district’s Web site also has information: www.estill.kyschools.us, find the Covid-19 Guidance tab at the top of the page and review any information.

“Do not forget to check out our new resource that will keep our parents and community up-to-date with total number of cases for our students and staff members,” Saylor said.