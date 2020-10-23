CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Bruce Tassin to leaving in early 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Bruce Tassin will leave the organization at the beginning of 2021.

Tassin, who also serves as president of Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East in Lexington, announced his decision to the system’s board of directors, physicians and employees Friday.

“More than a year ago, I began considering the next phase of my life and career. When the pandemic began earlier this year, I delayed my departure to ensure that our team had the training, support and supplies necessary to remain safe, while continuing to provide high quality care during these challenging times,” Tassin said.

“As we enter 2021, I am looking forward to focusing on my family, especially as my wife (Hallie, who is an author) will publish her first book in January, and my daughter’s wedding is scheduled for the spring. It will be an exciting time for our family, and give me the opportunity to return the support that they have provided to me for so many years.”

During his five-year tenure, Tassin redirected the organization after the separation from KentuckyOne Health, established a strategic vision and set the organization on a path for a successful future with a strong leadership team, and focused on enhancing a culture and environment to deliver the best possible care for patients.

Tassin said there is “a renewed sense of energy at CHI Saint Joseph Health that is evident through the halls of our many locations across Kentucky.”

Board chair Martha Jones and CommonSpirit southeast division CEO Larry Schumacher thanked Tassin for his leadership and accomplishments, including through the separation from the Louisville KentuckyOne market and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even during such difficult periods, Bruce has led our organization to a position of financial and operational stability, a renewed sense of purpose with improved morale and culture, and a clear vision and strategic plan for the future,” Jones and Schumacher said. “We wish him and his family only the best as they make this transition.

CHI Saint Joseph Health has launched a search for Tassin’s successor.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies.

In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide.