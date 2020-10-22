Possible drowning death investigated in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 52-year-old Laurel County man apparently drowned in a pond early Thursday.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the victim has been identified as Jeffery Whitis, of London.

The drowning happened off Hatcher Road approximately three miles east of London. It was reported to Laurel 911 at approximately 7:44 a.m. Thursday after area residents found a man in a pond approximately 100 yards off Hatcher Road, Root said.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced the Whitis dead at the scene.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed along with the Laurel County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Also investigating are Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller