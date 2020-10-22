Police find ‘cruiser’ crammed in a good way

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police issued a call.

And the community responded.

Two weeks ago, the department kicked of a “Cram the Cruiser” event seeking school supplies.

The police cruiser filled up.

And now, the Jessamine County Family Resource and Youth Service Centers are sharing their “deepest gratitude” to the Nicholasville Police Department and Officer Adam Teater for partnering with the agencies on the Cram the Cruiser project.

“We appreciate all your hard work and dedication to the families and students in Jessamine ounty,” the education centers said.