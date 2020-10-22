Nation’s Drug Czar offers insight to region’s drug agents

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The nation’s top drug agent offered words of support and

encouragement for one of the region’s drug enforcement and recovery groups.

- Advertisement -

White House Drug Czar Jim Carroll joined 6th District Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr in Richmond for a meeting with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

The Sixth District has four our HIDTA County designations, including Madison, Montgomery, Powell and most recently Clark County, which was designated a HIDTA County in June.

“Working together, we are bringing drug traffickers to justice and saving the lives of those suffering from addiction,” Carroll told the group of officers.

“The drug epidemic is claiming thousands of lives nationwide each year and has deeply affected the Commonwealth. For that reason, I have made allocating resources to drug enforcement and rehabilitation for people in recovery a top priority in Congress,” added Barr.