New Fayette COVID cases spike over 100 again

No new deaths were reported, the number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes stands at 90.
According to the health department, a previously reported death has been determined to have not been related to COVID-19.
The county reached the thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1