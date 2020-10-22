New Fayette COVID cases spike over 100 again

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
82
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County health officials continue to closely watch the county’s new coronavirus case numbers for signs of escalation after the number of new cases spiked above 100 again Wednesday.
The county confirmed 118 new cases Wednesday, pushing the county’s total since March to 10,194, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday.

No new deaths were reported, the number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes stands at 90.

According to the health department, a previously reported death has been determined to have not been related to COVID-19.

The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low.
Thursday’s report put that total at 2,574, an increase of 14 from the previous report.
Of the 2,574 cases, 10 new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,321; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 103, an increase of three, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 69, an increase of one, have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.
Another 59 people have recovered, lifting that total to 8,892.
The county has had 1,597 cases and 15 deaths in October.

The county reached the thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: ‪July 28
  • 2,000: ‪July 12
  • 1,000: ‪June 10
  • 1: ‪March 8

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702 July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
Follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 124 cases, Sept. 18
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1