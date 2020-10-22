New Fayette COVID cases spike over 100 again

Thursday’s report put that total at 2,574, an increase of 14 from the previous report.

Of the 2,574 cases, 10 new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,321; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 103, an increase of three, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 69, an increase of one, have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.

Another 59 people have recovered, lifting that total to 8,892. The county has had 1,597 cases and 15 deaths in October. The county reached the thousand-case marks on these dates: 10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: ‪July 28

2,000: ‪July 12

1,000: ‪June 10

1: ‪March 8 Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: