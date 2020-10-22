Fayette Co. Clerk: 73% of absentee ballots returned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -On Thursday the Fayette County Clerk released absentee numbers.
Originally, 95,162 ballots were requested.
However, that total does not include military and overseas voters. The numbers in the attached do include those types of voters for the returns.
According to county officials, 73% of the ballots have been returned, and they have processed 65% of them.
They say the backlog has officially been eliminated.
The processing team is now handling the flow of ballots as they arrive, according to the county clerk.
The Fayette county ballot count is being streamed live online.
Lextran is offering free rides to polling locations.
They ask that people wear their masks and maintain a safe social distancing while on the bus.
The Wheels service for citizens with disabilities is also available.