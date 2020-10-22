Domestic violence victims express emotions in T-shirt art

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year’ s Domestic Violence Vigil, an annual event hosted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, is different.

This year, the office is announcing “Rise Up: A Moving Tribute to Survivors of Domestic Violence” to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community and to give survivors a voice in charting their own path to freedom.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff’s staff will exhibit t-shirts designed by survivors of domestic violence that show what it means to be a survivor. Community members will be encouraged to create an inspirational message to others that will be displayed in this mobile present at ion.

“Domestic violence did not stop when our community began to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. In times such as these, it is even more vital to stand united as one community to end domestic violence. The domestic violence vigil is an event many look forward to each year, and will be back in October 2021. This year we continue to highlight survivors who have taken the courageous step to move forward and begin a new life they were meant to live. Join us in this critical mission as we become part of the solution,” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

The first “Rise Up: A Moving Tribute to Survivors of Domestic Violence” was held Thursday at the North Park Walmart at 500 W. New Circle Rd.

Another is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at the Hamburg Walmart at 2350 Grey Lag Way. Another will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, October 26 at the Walmart located at 4051 Nicholasville Road.