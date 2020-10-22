2022 Combo Guard Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Just a few days ago, Joel Justus was named one of the top 40 coaches in college basketball under 40. On Thursday, he showed why he earned that title. Justus has been putting in work to land 2022 combo guard Skyy Clark and on Thursday that work paid off.
Clark took to Instagram to officially commit to Kentucky.
According to 24/7 Sports, Clark is the #14 recruit in the class of 2022. He’s the #3 combo guard. Clark recently moved to Nashville to play for Ensworth. He picked Kentucky over North Carolina, UCLA and Memphis.
Clark is Kentucky’s first commit for the class of 2022.
