Student Athlete of the Week: Conner Brown

This week’s Student Athlete of the Week is a senior that’s been a vital part of his team’s turnaround on the pitch the last two seasons.

It’s Conner Brown.. a senior at George Rogers Clark.

Conner is a Defenseman for the GRC soccer team.. a team that’s enjoyed success the last two seasons… posting back to back double digit wins.

Conner was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in 20-19 and has become a leader to his teammates on and off the field.

His play does the talking as teams were averaging just over a goal allowed per game on GRC’s defense.

Conner plans to pursue an engineering major next fall but wants to continue to play soccer.

“It’s been my life the last 4 years, off season, during season, it controls my life, not in a bad way. It’s a good thing, all the relationships with the teammates there, something that’ll last forever.”