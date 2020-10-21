Tracking a Wild Temperature Roller Coaster Ride

High pressure creates a nice midweek across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly sunny sky, with highs around 80, by Thursday. Our next weather maker, a cold front, sparks showers and storms, on Friday. Cooler air settles in, behind the front, for the weekend. A warm front pushes in for Sunday, which means temperatures warm to the lower 70s by Monday. Colder air returns, with overnight lows, in the 30s, next week. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, with fog, as lows cool to the upper 50s.

THURSDAY – Mostly sunny and warm as highs warm to around 80.

