Rain forcing Keeneland to switch turf during final three days of Fall Meet

Keeneland will card only one grass race for each of the final three race days of the Fall Meet.

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 21, 2020) – With the 2½ inches of rain Keeneland received on Monday and Tuesday and because the forecast of an active weather pattern over the next 10 days has significant moisture as a possibility, Keeneland will card only one grass race for each of the final three race days of the Fall Meet.

On both Friday and Saturday, Race 9 will serve as the feature and will remain on the turf, weather permitting. Additionally, Thursday’s Race 6, an allowance race, will remain on the turf.

- Advertisement -

All other turf races carded for the final three days of the Fall Meet will move to the main track.

“The turf course has performed very well and without incident during the Fall Meet, and these steps are taken to ensure we have the best possible conditions for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 6-7,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Bob Elliston said.

Here are changes to the remaining race cards:

Thursday

Race 2 will be conducted on the main track at 1 3/16 miles.

Race 9 will be conducted on the main track at 1 1/16 miles.

Friday

Race 4 will be conducted on the main track at 1 1/16 miles.

Race 7 will be conducted on the main track at 6 furlongs.

Saturday

Race 4 will be conducted on the main track at 1 1/16 miles.

Race 7 will be conducted on the main track at 6 furlongs.