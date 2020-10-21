One suffers “serious” injuries in Fifth Street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting leaves one person with serious injuries and police are asking anyone who was in the area and might have seen anything to call in with information.

It happened at about 3:25 p.m. on Fifth Street West between Smith and Willy streets near Transylvania University, according to Lt. Chris Cooper.

One person was struck and taken to a hospital with “serious injuries,” Cooper said, noting police responded to several “shots fired” calls in the area.

Police still are interviewing witnesses in the area and several shell casings have been recovered.

At least one car, a silver Ford Escape, was struck by gunfire on the front passenger side.

Initial reports said a silver Jeep may have been seen leaving the area toward Broadway, but Cooper noted officers have received “several vague descriptions” of possible vehicles.