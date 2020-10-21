NTI to continue for semester, school board plans for in-person next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County School Board decided to stick with online learning through the rest of the semester, but plans on students returning to class, five days a week, in January.

The board met Monday to discuss options.

- Advertisement -

District spokesperson Lisa Deffendall went over survey results. An overwhelming majority of families and staff said they want to return in person using a hybrid model.

The survey also revealed that middle-schoolers would rely heavily on bussing to and from school.

Targeted services have been offered to some students for the past week. Superintendant Manny Caulk says it’s been great to see the joy on their faces.

“To see our students back in the classroom, see students 6 feet apart, and I made a statement that you can see their smiles through the mask,” Caulk says.

Several educators presented models for hybrid learning, which were unique to their schools. The board acknowledged that different schools would likely develop different plans.

Some of the plans were in an AA/BB hybrid model, meaning some students would be in class two days a week, the others would take another two, and one day, everyone would learn online.

However, board members say that would be a setback for all, so they’re glad a 5-day in-person plan is in the works.

“From a parent’s perspective, we need more than two days,” says Board Member Christy Morris. “We have families who are working and with those families, I think this would bring more chaos.”

“Speaking as an educator, that’s a lot of work,” says Board Member Tyler Murphy. “First we ask them to reinvent the wheel for NTI-2DL. My fear with what I’m seeing is it’ll be reinventing the wheel yet again.”

Families will still be able to opt for online learning if students do return to the classroom next semester.

The board plans to meet again on Monday at 6 p.m.