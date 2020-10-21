Man accused of stealing London-Laurel Rescue Squad humvee arrested

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
63

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is behind bars, accused of stealing a rescue squad Humvee and using it to visit his mom and do donuts in the parking lot of the motel she lives in.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad says it’s 32-year-old Vernon Denney, Jr’s mom who identified him.

The squad says its Humvee was parked near its building on Main Street, advertising its annual haunted house fundraiser, Terror Squad, when it was stolen Monday at 2 a.m.

The squad says its 1999 military Humvee is modified so it’s more ambulance than hummer. It doesn’t require keys; it takes a while to figure out, but you can turn them on using a series of switches.

Soon after the vehicle was stolen, London Police got a report it was driving at a high speed on North Highway 25. Later, someone reported seeing it on North Main Street at the Economy Inn, about a three minute drive away.

RELATED: stolen rescue squad Humvee found in Rockcastle County

That’s where the rescue squad says Denney was caught on surveillance camera doing donuts in the parking lot.

The Humvee was eventually found in Rockcastle county just about 30 minutes away.

It was found about an hour after it was stolen.

The rescue squad says a man going to work  saw it overturned right off Boone Cromer Road.

The squad says it found beer cans inside and it’s more damaged than initially thought with doors ripped off. The squad says the doors are lightweight, almost like fabric. The back aluminum shell is also crushed in.

The squad says a mechanic will check to see if the Humvee is salvageable.

It says a constable found Denney walking on the side of the road after police confirmed with his mom he visited her in the Humvee.

The squad says the London Police Officer leading the investigation is a squad member so he was particularly passionate about finding the HUMVEE.

mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!