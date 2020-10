LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette county ballot count is now being streamed online.

The Ballot Processing Committee will meet daily, starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

County officials say they will not necessarily be in session all day every day, depending on ballots received.

Lextran is offering free rides to polling locations.

They ask that people wear their masks and maintain a safe social distancing while on the bus.

The Wheels service for citizens with disabilities is also available.