Family of Waco man shot and killed want answers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The grieving family of a Madison County homicide victim said goodbye at his funeral Wednesday, while also calling for justice.

“It’s time that after I lay my dad to rest today that I get justice,” says daughter Judy Wilburn.

Police say 59-year-old Freddie Biggs was shot and killed in a Richmond apartment during an attempted burglary almost two weeks ago.

Witnesses told police a man forced his way into the apartment and shot Biggs who died at the hospital.

Biggs had four daughters. They didn’t want to be on camera because of how emotional they were but they wanted their voices heard.

“We’re gonna get justice, we are,” says daughter Michelle Sizemore.

Wilburn remembers when she heard the news.

“It was the worst feeling ever,” says Wilburn. “As a daughter to get a phone call that her dad had been shot to death.”

Biggs’ youngest girl is only six.

“She doesn’t get the pleasure of him walking her down the aisle or her graduation she doesn’t get that,” says Wilburn. “We had that opportunity and she doesn’t.”

They say she was robbed of those special moments with her dad and someone should be sitting behind bars for it.

“Aanybody that knows something you’re not a rat this is somebody’s life they took,” pleads Sizemore. “Please come forward that’s all we want.”

Biggs’ cousin Doug says it hurts losing someone so senselessly.

“I mean Freddie was just like a brother to me,” says Doug Biggs. “I assumed him to be a brother not a cousin but a brother that’s how close he was.”

“I just love him and hope him on the blessings of God up there,” says Doug.

The family asks that anyone who knows anything about Biggs’ murder to come forward to police.

no one has been arrested in the case.